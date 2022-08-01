Yankees acquire reliever Scott Effross in trade with Cubs

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year. He made his big league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.

The rebuilding Cubs received minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski in the deal. The 24-year-old Wesneski, a sixth-round selection in the 2019 amateur draft, is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Wesneski spent part of last season with Double-A Somerset, where his pitching coach was Daniel Moskos, now an assistant pitching coach with the Cubs.

The AL East-leading Yankees host the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. The trade deadline is Tuesday.

The addition of the 28-year-old Effross gives manager Aaron Boone another option in front of All-Star closer Clay Holmes.

Effross is particularly tough on right-handed batters, holding them to a .159 batting average this year.

