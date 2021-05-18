“It was tough. I think that’s tough for every player, like you have to leave the team that you’ve been playing for all my career,” he said about his discussion with Rangers officials at the end of spring training when they decided to let him go. “It’s pretty tough, but you know what, that’s already in the past. I’m here to play with this team, with my team now, with the Yankees. I’m just going to go there and compete and do the best I can to help the team win.”