Boston Red Sox (29-28, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (37-19, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (4-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (9-1, 3.43 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York will sweep the series over Boston with a win.

The Yankees are 17-4 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 91 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Gary Sanchez leads the team with 17, averaging one every 8.5 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 15-16 on the road. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .335 is third in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the lineup with an OBP of .384. The Yankees won the last meeting 4-1. J.A. Happ recorded his fifth victory and DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Chris Sale took his seventh loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 63 hits and is batting .317. Brett Gardner has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for New York.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 26 extra base hits and is batting .292. Rafael Devers is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: day-to-day (back spasms), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (back), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.