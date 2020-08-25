But heavy rains rolled through Atlanta throughout the day, and the forecast didn’t improve much as game time approached. Just before the scheduled first pitch, the game was postponed and a doubleheader was scheduled for Wednesday between the interleague opponents.
Both teams activated key players from the injured list before the game. Judge was set to return from an injured calf, while the Braves activated their young slugger Acuña after two weeks on the IL with an ailing wrist. Atlanta also brought back Nick Markakis, who went on the injured list after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.
