Yankees bring back INF/OF Tyler Wade in deal with Angels

The 27-year-old hit .218 with 22 runs, five doubles, a homer and eight RBIs in 67 games with the Angels this season before being designated for assignment on July 3. He then cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on July 8.

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees acquired utility player Tyler Wade on Thursday from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named later or cash.

Wade was acquired by the Angels from the Yankees for a player to be named later or cash on Nov. 22. Over parts of six major league seasons (2017-22), he has a .214 batting average with 24 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 41 RBIs in 331 games bouncing around the infield and outfield.