Yankees bring back INF/OF Tyler Wade in deal with Angels

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees acquired utility player Tyler Wade on Thursday from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named later or cash.
Wade was acquired by the Angels from the Yankees for a player to be named later or cash on Nov. 22. Over parts of six major league seasons (2017-22), he has a .214 batting average with 24 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 41 RBIs in 331 games bouncing around the infield and outfield.
He was originally selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 amateur draft and played his first five big league seasons in New York.
