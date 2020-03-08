It is thought the soreness in the lower- and mid-back stems from Sanchez playing back-to-back games for the first time this year Thursday and Friday.
“I definitely feel better,” Sanchez said. “Better than yesterday. It’s feeling a little tight, a little uncomfortable. You don’t want to rush it, especially spring training. You have time.”
Sanchez said he doesn’t know if a new catching stance he is using this year had any impact regarding the back issue.
