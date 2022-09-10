Yankees chase Rays' Kluber after 32 pitches in 10-3 win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Leadoff man Aaron Judge singled twice during a six-run first inning off Corey Kluber as the New York Yankees started with seven straight hits for the first time since 1990 and routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3 Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Josh Donaldson homered early and Giancarlo Stanton connected late off a lob pitch as both players returned to the lineup and helped the AL East-leading Yankees move to 4 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay. New York also clinched the season head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rays should the teams finish even atop the division.

Judge, leading the majors with 55 home runs, hit three singles in raising his average to .307. He is the first Yankees player to reach base at least three times in seven straight games since Mickey Mantle in June 1957.

New York hit six singles on the first 21 pitches from Kluber (10-8). Judge’s RBI single with two outs in the first chased the two-time Cy Young Award winner after 32 pitches.

New York starter Jameson Taillon (13-4) gave up three runs and six hits in 7 1/3 innings and got his 50th career win.

Wander Franco hit an RBI single and Harold Ramírez added a two-run single as Tampa Bay lost for the second time in 11 games.

WHITE SOX 10, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. — Elvis Andrus connected for a three-run homer against Oakland, which cut him last month, and Chicago had 20 hits in its fourth straight win.

A.J. Pollack and Andrew Vaughn each had four hits, helping Lance Lynn (6-5) and the surging White Sox win for the ninth time in 11 games. Lynn allowed two unearned runs and three hits in six innings.

Andrus is 22 for 60 with five homers over his last 14 games.

A’s starter Adrián Martínez (4-4) was tagged for 14 hits in just 3 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs. He fell to the ground after being struck in his left, non-pitching shoulder by a line drive in the second, got the out to end the inning and stayed in the game.

RED SOX 17, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE — Rafael Devers hit a first-inning grand slam, Kiké Hernández had four hits and Boston slugged its way to a big win over Baltimore.

Jordan Lyles (10-10) couldn’t make it out of the fourth in his first start this month, and the Orioles lost for the fifth time in seven games. Lyles allowed eight runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Christian Arroyo hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Red Sox, who had already broken the game open by then. Boston snapped a four-game losing streak, and Michael Wacha (11-1) extended his unbeaten run to 11 starts, and gave up three runs and six hits in six innings.

Boston finished with 21 hits.

GIANTS 5, CUBS 2

CHICAGO — Joey Bart and David Villar each homered, doubled and drove in two runs, helping San Francisco top Chicago and end a five-game losing streak.

Logan Webb (13-8) allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings, while striking out six and walking none. The 25-year-old right-hander retired 17 of his last 19 hitters, and extended his career highs for wins and innings pitched.

John Brebbia tossed a scoreless eighth. Camilo Doval worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 21st save.

Ian Happ doubled twice and drove in a run for the Cubs, who lost for the 10th time in 13 games. Chicago starter Marcus Stroman (3-7) yielded four runs and seven hits over four innings.

TIGERS 8, ROYALS 4, 8 INNINGS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Victor Reyes drove in three runs, and Detroit beat Kansas City in a rain-shortened game.

Javier Báez and Harold Castro each had two hits and two RBIs as Detroit earned its third straight win. Matt Manning (2-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.

The Tigers went ahead to stay with three runs in the third against Jonathan Heasley (3-8). Reyes snapped a 1-1 tie with an RBI triple. Báez doubled in Reyes and then scored on Castro’s single.

Heasley was charged with seven runs and seven hits in four-plus innings.

Salvador Perez had two hits for Kansas City and drove in a run.

