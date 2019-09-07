New York Yankees (92-50, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-65, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (11-8, 5.34 ERA) Red Sox: Travis Lakins (0-1, 4.70 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -127; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL East opponents Boston and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 32-31 against teams from the AL East. The Boston offense has compiled a .274 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league.

The Yankees are 48-17 against AL East Division opponents. New York has slugged .488, good for second in the American League. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a .540 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 34 home runs. The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-1. Marcus Walden recorded his ninth victory and Mitch Moreland went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Domingo German registered his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 34 home runs and is slugging .578. Xander Bogaerts is 13-for-42 with five doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 34 home runs home runs and is slugging .538. Sanchez is 8-for-27 with a double, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Yankees: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), CC Sabathia: (knee), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Gio Urshela: (groin), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

