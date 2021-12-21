The 36-year-old Lawson was promoted after three years as New York’s minor league hitting coordinator. He’ll be helped on the offensive side by Chavez and Dykes. Chavez, 44, had a 17-year big league career and spent the past five seasons as a special assistant with the Los Angeles Angels. The 31-year-old Dykes was the hitting coach for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season.