New York fired hitting coach Marcus Thames, third base coach Phil Nevin and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere after the Yankees went 92-70 and lost the AL wild-card game against Boston. First base coach Reggie Willits left to coach at the University of Oklahoma.
The 36-year-old Lawson was promoted after three years as New York’s minor league hitting coordinator. He’ll be helped on the offensive side by Chavez and Dykes. Chavez, 44, had a 17-year big league career and spent the past five seasons as a special assistant with the Los Angeles Angels. The 31-year-old Dykes was the hitting coach for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season.
Rojas was fired by the Mets in October after two underwhelming years as manager. The 40-year-old was with the Mets organization for 16 years. He was replaced in Queens by Buck Showalter, who held his introductory press conference Tuesday.
Chapman is entering his 10th season with the Yankees. Most recently, the 43-year-old was New York’s minor league infield coordinator.
The 46-year-old Druschel spent the past three years as the club’s manager of pitch development.
