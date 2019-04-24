New York Yankees (13-10, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-15, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: CC Sabathia (1-0, .00 ERA, .80 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Angels: Felix Pena (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York will sweep the series over Los Angeles with a win.

The Angels are 7-6 in home games. Los Angeles’s lineup has 28 home runs this season, Mike Trout leads them with six homers.

The Yankees are 5-3 on the road. New York has hit 41 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Luke Voit leads them with seven, averaging one every 12.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Angels with six home runs and is batting .242. Andrelton Simmons is 14-for-46 with seven doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Voit leads the Yankees with seven home runs and has 18 RBIs. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .265 batting average, 6.16 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .243 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Skaggs: 10-day IL (ankle), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Zack Cozart: day-to-day (head/neck), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Clint Frazier: day-to-day (ankle), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.