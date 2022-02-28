The Yankees hired Chávez in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson. A few weeks later, the Mets hired the 17-year big leaguer to be their primary hitting coach. The Yankees knew Chávez might take the promotion when they hired him.
The 54-year-old Meulens interviewed for the Yankees manager job in 2017, but the club gave the job to current manager Aaron Boone.
A seven-year major league veteran from Curacao, Meulens managed Team Netherlands at the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics and also was on the coaching staff for the national team at the 2004 Olympics.
