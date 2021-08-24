Boone said surgery “could be in play” for reliever Zack Britton (strained left elbow). Boone said Britton is “still kind of gathering opinions” and will see Dr. Neal ElAttrache next week when the team is at the Los Angeles Angels. ... 3B Gio Urshela (left hamstring) could meet the team in Oakland after possibly completing his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset. ... SS Gleyber Torres (sprained left thumb) is working at Somerset to prepare for a possible rehab assignment next week. ... RHP Corey Kluber (right shoulder strain) had his rehab assignment transferred to Somerset and is “getting ready to get back in the mix” according to Boone.