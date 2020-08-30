The Yankees are 11-5 on their home turf. New York’s team on-base percentage of .335 leads the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the lineup with an OBP of .446.
The Mets are 8-9 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .348, good for first in the league. Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .430.
TOP PERFORMERS: LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 31 hits and has eight RBIs.
Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.