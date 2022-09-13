Yankees' Judge hits 2 homers, reaches 57 in 142 games

BOSTON — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs of the season on Tuesday night.
But Judge tied again in eighth, crushing a hanging slider from Garrett Whitlock over the Green Monster in left field.
Judge’s homers were his first in six games. It also marked the 10th multi-homer game of the season, one shy of the AL record Hank Greenberg set in 1938, and 26th of Judge’s career.
He is hitting .310 with a 1.105 OPS. He has 32 RBIs in his last 38 games.
New York opened the two-game series with a 5½-game lead in the AL East.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports