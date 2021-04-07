Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he thought the soreness was from “general wear and tear” over the first few days of the season. He believes the discomfort might stem from when Judge took more swings than normal while serving as designated hitter on Sunday.

“Just don’t want to push anything right now,” Boone said.

Story continues below advertisement

Judge, the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year, missed 142 games spanning 2018-20, going on the injured list at different points for a right wrist fracture, a left oblique strain and twice for right calf strains. He also broke a rib last March but was ready for opening day after the pandemic delayed the start of the season.

Advertisement

Boone said Judge’s current soreness didn’t seem specific to the left oblique, instead calling it “general soreness” on that side.

The 28-year-old Judge revamped his workout routine in the offseason with an eye on staying healthy. With guidance from second-year Yankees director of player health and performance Eric Cressey, Judge and teammate Giancarlo Stanton swapped dumbbells for downward dog, prioritizing yoga and stretching over weight lifting.

Story continues below advertisement

Judge planned to join the team for pregame stretching, and Boone didn’t rule out using him as a pinch-hitter. He also said the right fielder wasn’t expected to seek an MRI or other image testing, but he wouldn’t rule it out as a possibility.

Through five games, Judge is hitting .364 with two homers, five RBIs and a 1.028 OPS.

NOTES: 2B Rougned Odor wasn’t in uniform Wednesday, a day after being acquired from the Texas Rangers. ... LHP Justin Wilson (shoulder soreness) is expected to be activated when he’s eligible on Friday. Until then, New York will carry only 25 players.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner