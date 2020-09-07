BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last three games.
The Blue Jays are 15-12 against AL East teams. Toronto has hit 64 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 14, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.
The Yankees have gone 12-11 against division opponents. New York’s team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an OBP of .397.
TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk is second on the Blue Jays with 17 extra base hits and is batting .280.
Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 28 RBIs and is batting .269.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Teoscar Hernandez: (left rib cage), Bo Bichette: (knee).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
