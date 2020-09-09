The Blue Jays are 17-12 against the rest of their division. The Toronto offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with an average of .308.
The Yankees are 12-13 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 61 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with 14, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk is second on the Blue Jays with 26 RBIs and is batting .272.
Voit leads the Yankees with 14 home runs and has 29 RBIs.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Wilmer Font: (shin), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Teoscar Hernandez: (oblique), Bo Bichette: (knee).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).
