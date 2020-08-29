The Yankees are 10-5 in home games. New York has hit 47 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with 11, averaging one every 7.9 at-bats.
The Mets have gone 8-8 away from home. New York ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .269 batting average, Robinson Cano leads the club with an average of .378.
TOP PERFORMERS: Voit leads the Yankees with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .713.
Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .744.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), DJ LeMahieu: (left thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.