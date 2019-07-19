New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone, right, gets in the face of home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in New York. Boone had already been ejected when he expressed his displeasure with the umpire’s calls. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended for one game for his rant that followed his ejection in a doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.

MLB executive Joe Torre also said Friday that Boone has been fined.

Boone was ejected in the second inning Thursday for arguing from the dugout with rookie umpire Brennan Miller, who had called a third strike on Brett Gardner. Torre said Boone made contract with Miller during his profane rant, which was captured by television microphones.

Miller was umpiring just his fifth big league game behind the plate.

Boone was to serve the suspension Friday during New York’s series opener against Colorado.

