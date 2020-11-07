Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which was the Yankees’ alternate training site during the pandemic-shortened season, will remain as New York’s top affiliate.
The Tampa affiliate that had been in the high Single-A Florida State League will shift to low Single-A. The Yankees also will keep a Gulf Coast League team in Tampa and a club in the Dominican Summer League.
Class A Charleston and Rookie Level Pulaski will not be Yankees affiliates next year.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.