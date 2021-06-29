Yankees: RHP Darren O’Day, out since April 29 with a strained left rotator cuff, was activated and available for high-leverage innings. RHP Brooks Kriske was optioned to Triple-A. ... LHP Justin Wilson (strained right hamstring) is expected to be activated Wednesday. ... LHP Zack Britton had an MRI on his left hamstring that showed a Grade 1 strain. He could throw a bullpen as soon as Thursday. Britton has been hopeful of returning from the 10-day IL when he’s eligible next week. ... RHP Albert Abreu was hit in the right side by a line drive in the eighth but completed the play for the final out of the inning. He appeared OK as he left the mound.