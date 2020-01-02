Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán suspended 63 more games for next season under MLB’s domestic violence policy.

By Associated Press January 2, 2020 at 3:13 PM ESTYankees pitcher Domingo Germán suspended 63 more games for next season under MLB’s domestic violence policy.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy