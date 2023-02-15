Yankees' Montas needs surgery, out most or all of season

TAMPA, Fla, — Frankie Montas needs shoulder surgery and will miss most or all of the New York Yankees’ season.
Montas was acquired from Oakland on Aug 1. and went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with the Yankees. He didn’t pitch after Sept. 16 due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.
Montas left a July 3 start at Seattle after 13 pitches with shoulder tightness — his velocity was down about 3 mph. He returned July 21 and had a 2.25 ERA in starts against Detroit and Houston.
”I think we’re comfortable with where he’s at shoulder-wise,” Boone said at the time of the trade.
Montas is eligible for free agency after this season.
New York left-hander Nestor Cortes is sidelined by a strained right hamstring and is uncertain for opening day.
Gerrit Cole, newcomer Carlos Rodón and Luis Severino project to be part of a rotation that also could include Domingo Germán and Clarke Schmidt.
Reliever Michael King, coming back from a fractured right elbow that required surgery, said he is 100% and has no limitations at spring training, King was 6-3 with a 2.29 ERA in 34 outings in 2022 before the season-ending injury in July.
___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports