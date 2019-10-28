Now 65, Rothschild was Tampa Bay’s first manager from 1998 to April 2001 and was pitching coach of Cincinnati from 1992-93, Florida from 1995-97 and the Cubs from 2002-10.

He spent 11 years in the minor leagues as a pitcher for Cincinnati and Detroit, and he had a 5.40 ERA and no decisions in seven big league relief appearances with the Tigers in 1981 and ‘82.

The Yankees won the AL East this season and lost to Houston in the League Championship Series.

