But the New York Yankees, with elimination all the way up to their doorstep, will play on for another day. On Friday night, they held off the Houston Astros, 4-1, in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium to stave off winter for at least for one more game.

As the Washington Nationals stand by, waiting to learn the identity of their World Series opponents, the ALCS moves back to Houston — where summer still hasn’t departed, with high temperatures in the upper 80s, and where Game 6 will be played Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros still lead the best-of-seven series, three games to two.

Yankees left-hander James Paxton, acquired via trade 11 months ago for moments such as this, delivered a season-saving performance, pitching six strong innings when almost anything less might have done them in, given the dwindling resources in their bullpen. Aaron Hicks’s three-run homer against Astros starter Justin Verlander in the first inning — a shot that curled and bent and finally clanged off the foul pole in right field — sparked the Yankees’ offense.

The Yankees’ win, however, didn’t alter the series’ fundamental equation. The Astros still get the next two games at Minute Maid Park, where they posted the best home record in the majors this season. They still have ace Gerrit Cole lined up for one of those games. And the Yankees still need one (or more) heroic pitching performances over the weekend, because they have no great options for Game 6.

After a wild first inning that portended an offensive free-for-all — with the Astros taking advantage of some sloppy play to hang a first-inning run on Paxton and the Yankees smashing two homers off Verlander — both pitchers settled in, and the game transformed into a fast-moving, mesmerizing pitchers’ duel. Verlander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award in his 14th full big league season, was particularly dominant after the first, retiring 20 of his final 21 batters, eight of them via strikeout.

It was a rare postseason game in which the most dramatic moment might have been a mound visit.

With two outs in the sixth, the Yankees holding a three-run lead and Paxton’s pitch count at a season-high 111, Manager Aaron Boone emerged from his dugout and strolled to the mound. The crowd of 48,483, anticipating Paxton’s removal — this being a spot where the Yankees rarely extend their starter — began to rise for a hearty ovation. But after Paxton convinced Boone to let him stay in, the latter returned to the dugout alone — to a massive roar.

Moments later, left fielder Brett Gardner, his back against the wall, settled under Robinson Chirinos’s deep drive to end the inning, and Paxton — perhaps spared by the grace of a de-juiced ball — pumped his arms wildly as he came off the mound.

This time, Paxton’s night was really over, and the Yankees still had nine outs to get. Facing the possibility of four games in four nights — the result of Wednesday night’s rainout — Boone wanted to stay away from right-handers Chad Green and Adam Ottavino, who pitched Thursday night. That left right-hander Tommy Kahnle, lefty Zack Britton and closer Aroldis Chapman, among Boone’s most trusted arms, for those nine outs.

Kahnle got one of them, in the seventh, and Britton got five — pitching out of a first-and-third, two-out jam in the seventh and breezing through a 1-2-3 eighth. That left the final three outs for Chapman, who mowed down the Astros in order for the save.

The Yankees didn’t lose a home series this year after mid-April, either winning or splitting 23 series in a row at Yankee Stadium. But they lost two of three to the Astros here this week, and they bottomed out in Thursday night’s Game 4, a loss in which they committed four errors and stranded 10 base runners. That put them in the unenviable position of having to face Verlander on Friday with their season on the line.

Since 2012, Verlander had made four starts against the Yankees in October, allowing a total of four earned runs. On Friday night, he gave up that many in the first inning. The Yankees ambushed him, with the big blow Hicks’s three-run homer — on a 3-2 slider after Verlander had gotten ahead 0-2.

The inning telegraphed the Yankees’ intention to be aggressive against Verlander: DJ LeMahieu slammed his second pitch of the game into the right field seats for a leadoff homer, Aaron Judge roped his fifth pitch to left for a single, and Gleyber Torres rifled his eighth pitch into the left field corner for a double.

Hicks’s homer snapped an 0-for-15 stretch for Yankees hitters with runners in scoring position, stretching back to Game 2. After a mysterious disappearance, the Yankees’ hitters were again savages in that box, to borrow Boone’s T-shirt-slogan-worthy descriptor.

The Yankees are trying to become the third team this decade to fall behind three games to one in a best-of-seven series and come back to win, joining the 2016 Chicago Cubs (over the Cleveland Indians in the World Series) and the 2012 San Francisco Giants (over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS).

They needed three wins to pull it off, and now they need two. But those two must come in Houston, and there is no margin for error. By the end of the weekend, even there, it will be winter for somebody.

