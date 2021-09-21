The 29-year-old Arihara is due $3.6 million next year in the second season of a $6.2 million, two-year contract. Texas also paid a $1.2 million posting fee to bring him over from Japan. He had surgery in May for an aneurysm in his pitching shoulder and was 2-4 with a 6.64 ERA in 10 starts for the Rangers this season.