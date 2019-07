Third base umpire Ryan Additon makes the call as Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames holds the ball up after tagging out New York Yankees’ Brett Gardner at third in the seventh inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Thursday, July 18, 2019, in New York. Aaron Judge grounded out to start the play. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

BOSTON — The New York Yankees have put outfielder Bret Gardner on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation.

The move was retroactive to Monday. Gardner has batted .243 with 15 homers and 41 RBIs this season. Gardner said he hurt the knee while making a sliding catch on Colorado’s Ryan McMahon in the ninth inning Saturday.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Yankees recalled left-hander Stephen Tarpley from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Gardner is the 23rd Yankees player to go on the IL this year, three more than they put on the disabled list in all of last season.

