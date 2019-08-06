New York Yankees (73-39, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-74, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jonathan Holder (5-2, 6.28 ERA) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (2-4, 4.15 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Orioles are 18-33 against AL East opponents. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .317.

The Yankees are 40-14 against AL East Division opponents. The New York offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .335. The Yankees won the last meeting 9-6. Adam Ottavino recorded his fifth victory and Mike Tauchman went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for New York. Paul Fry took his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 53 extra base hits and is batting .279. Jonathan Villar is 17-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 75 RBIs and is batting .335. Gio Urshela is 13-for-26 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .262 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .272 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (bicep), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dwight Smith Jr.: 10-day IL (calf), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: 10-day IL (wrist), Gio Urshela: day-to-day (soreness), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (hernia), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), David Hale: 10-day IL (spine), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.