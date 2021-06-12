Severino looked sharp in his first rehab appearance, reaching 98 mph with his fastball. He pitched 1 2/3 innings Saturday, allowing a run, a hit and a walk while striking out three.
New York had hoped Severino could return this season to solidify a rotation led by Gerrit Cole. A two-time All-Star, Severino won 19 games in 2018 and signed a $40 million, four-year deal prior to 2019, but he’s thrown just 12 big league innings since due to shoulder and elbow injuries.
