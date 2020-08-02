The previous Yankees hitter to go deep in five straight games was Álex Rodríguez in September 2007. Judge joined A-Rod as the only players in club history to hit five home runs in the first eight games of a season. Rodríguez also did that in 2007.
Judge had never homered in four games in a row until connecting during Saturday night’s 5-2 victory over Boston. The two-time All-Star led the American League with 52 home runs in 2017, when he was the AL Rookie of the Year and runner-up for MVP. Limited by injuries the past two years, he hit 27 homers each season.
The shot Sunday gave Judge five homers and 12 RBIs in eight games this year.
