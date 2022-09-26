Yankees star Judge stays 1 homer shy of Maris' AL mark of 61

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:
Tuesday’s Matchup: Judge continues his bid to win the AL Triple Crown and the Yankees can clinch the AL East title with a victory. Right-hander José Berríos (11-6, 5.27 ERA) starts for the Blue Jays.
Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 63.5 home runs this season.
Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Maris. The Yankees have nine games remaining in the regular season.
