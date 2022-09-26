Yankees star Judge stays 1 homer shy of Maris' AL mark of 61

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Monday’s Game: Went 1 for 3 with two walks in a 3-2 loss in 10 innings at Toronto. Judge has gone six games without a home run and remains short of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Judge’s longest homer drought this season was nine games in mid-August.