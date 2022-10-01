Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:
Saturday’s Matchup: The Yankees face Orioles right-hander Austin Voth (5-3, 4.19 ERA). Rain is in the forecast this weekend at Yankee Stadium.
Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 63.3 home runs this season.
Next HR: Judge’s next home run would move him one ahead of Maris. The Yankees have six games remaining in the regular season.
