Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:
Monday’s Matchup: Judge and the Yankees begin a four-game series at Texas to end the regular season. Lefty Martín Pérez (12-7, 2.93 ERA) starts the opener for the Rangers.
Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 62.5 home runs this season.
Next HR: Judge’s next home run would move him one ahead of Maris. The Yankees have five games remaining in the regular season.
