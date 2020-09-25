BOTTOM LINE: New York’s Urshela puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Marlins.
The Yankees are 21-7 in home games. New York’s team on-base percentage of .339 leads the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the lineup with an OBP of .411.
The Marlins have gone 18-13 away from home. Miami has slugged .389 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a mark of .475.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .617.
Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .439.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.