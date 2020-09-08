The Blue Jays are 16-12 against teams from the AL East. The Toronto offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .308.
The Yankees have gone 12-12 against division opponents. New York has hit 61 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with 14, averaging one every 9.6 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk is second on the Blue Jays with nine home runs and has 26 RBIs.
DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 42 hits and has 12 RBIs.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Wilmer Font: (shin), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Teoscar Hernandez: (oblique), Bo Bichette: (knee).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.