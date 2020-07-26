New York Yankees (1-1, third in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (1-1, fifth in the AL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: TBD Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals square off against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Nationals finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Washington pitchers had an ERA of 4.27 last year while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The Yankees went 46-35 on the road in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last year and totaled 306 home runs as a team.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

