The Nationals finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Washington pitchers had an ERA of 4.27 last year while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.
The Yankees went 46-35 on the road in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last year and totaled 306 home runs as a team.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).
Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).
