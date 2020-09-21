The Yankees are 22-14 against the rest of their division. New York has slugged .462, good for second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with a .654 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .639.
Voit leads the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and 49 RBIs.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.