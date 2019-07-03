New York Yankees (54-29, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (39-47, fourth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (9-2, 3.86 ERA, PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (9-2, 3.86 ERA, LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Mets are 22-16 on their home turf. Their offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .351.

The Yankees are 23-15 on the road. Their offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .341. The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Seth Lugo secured his fourth victory and J.D. Davis went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Adam Ottavino took his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 49 extra base hits and is batting .275. McNeil is 16-for-39 with five doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 61 RBIs and is batting .341. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-31 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .287 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by six runs

Yankees: 8-2, .312 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (abdomen), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

