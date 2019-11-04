New York reinstated third baseman Miguel Andújar, first baseman Greg Bird, right-handers Jonathan Holder and Jake Barrett and outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the 60-day injured list on Monday and assigned Barrett outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Ellsbury has not played since 2017 because of a variety of ailments. He is owed $21,142,857 next year in the final guaranteed season of a $153 million, seven-year contract, which includes a $5 million buyout of a $21 million option for 2021.
