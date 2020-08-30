The Mets are 7-8 in home games. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .348, good for first in the MLB. Michael Conforto leads the club with a mark of .430.
The Yankees are 6-8 on the road. New York has slugged .454, good for second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the club with a .725 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Conforto leads the Mets with 36 hits and has 14 RBIs.
Voit leads the Yankees with 12 home runs and has 22 RBIs.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
