He also put online an Instagram story with words that translated to: “I’ve left baseball. Thanks everyone.”
A right-hander who turns 28 on Aug. 4, Germán has 63 games left to serve in his suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. The regular-season is limited to 60 games this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know he’s in the States visiting his child right now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “but beyond that, I don’t really know much about. I just heard something like that, but I don’t really have much to say on the situation.”
Germán, from the Dominican Republic, was the Yankees’ winningest pitcher last season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances. He lost his entire salary, which would have been prorated to $229,509 from $619,675.
