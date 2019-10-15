Brett Gardner moved from center and replaced Stanton in left.
Limited by injuries to 18 games during the regular season, Stanton homered in the opener and missed Game 2 because of a strained right quadriceps. Manager Aaron Boone says Stanton is available to pinch hit.
First baseman DJ LeMahieu was leading off Wednesday’s game, followed by right fielder Aaron Judge, Gardner in left, designated hitter Edwin Encarnación, second baseman Gleyber Torres, shortstop Didi Gregorius, catcher Gary Sánchez, third baseman Gio Urshela and Hicks in center. Luis Severino is on the mound.
