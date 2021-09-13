“I feel better today, not 100 percent, but I’m not too concerned about it,” he said. “It just kind of came out of nowhere. I’ve got my bell rung a couple of times in football, is kind of what it felt like. But I was kind of hoping it would pass, and it’s like I kept trying to beg and plead to stay in the game and let me finish it out. But feeling better today and hopefully even better the next day.”
Judge went 1 for 3 with a walk against the Twins. He is hitting .293 and leads the Yankees with 33 homers and 82 RBIs.
“Hydration was fine,” he said. “We checked all that, all the vitals. Everything was was good. And so we don’t know what it is. But I’m just thankful to be feeling better today.”
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports