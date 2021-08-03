Montgomery and Cole, who share the team lead with 21 starts apiece, will be out at least 10 days unless they draw two negative test results. Montgomery’s most recent start was Sunday, when he had a no-decision in a 3-1 win over Miami.
The positive tests came after the Yankees returned from a weeklong trip to Florida, which is among the states experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
At least 85% of New York’s players are vaccinated. Boone says he believes it’s up to the players to decide whether they want the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think the right thing to do is to be vaccinated,” Boone said. “I’ve said that a number of times, but in the end it’s up to individuals.”
All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge, infielder Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka have tested positive since the All-Star break, as have pitchers Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loisaga.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports