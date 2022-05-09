Yanks' Nestor Cortes holds Rangers hitless through 6 innings

Placeholder while article actions load

NEW YORK — The Yankees’ Nestor Cortes has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Texas Rangers on Monday in a game tied 0-0. A 27-year-old left-hander making his 22nd big league start and sixth this season, Cortes allowed two runners: Jonah Heim led off the second inning with a walk on a full-count fastball and No. 9 hitter Eli White walked with one out in the sixth on a full-count cutter.

Cortes struck out nine through six innings, throwing 49 of 74 pitches for strikes.

New York had just two hits against Jon Gray, a two-out single in the fourth by Josh Donaldson and a leadoff single in the fifth by former Ranger Joey Gallo.

Gray was replaced by Brock Burke with one out in the fifth because of what appeared to be an injury. Jose Trevino singled and DJ LeMahieu walked before Burke escaped bases-loaded trouble by striking out Aaron Judge and throwing a called third strike past Anthony Rizzo.

___

