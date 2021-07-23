Yankees: Boone said several players who went on the COVID-19 injured list before the start of the second half are on track to return soon. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga joined the team in Boston on Thursday. 3B Gio Urshela and LHP Nestor Cortes could rejoin the team this weekend. OF Aaron Judge and C Kyle Higashioka are on track to join the team prior to next week’s series at Tampa Bay. … Promoted RHP Sal Romano from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment.