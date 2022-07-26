The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Yanks' Stanton goes on 10-day IL with Achilles tendonitis

July 26, 2022 at 2:39 p.m. EDT
American League’s Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, holds the MVP trophy at the end of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with left Achilles tendonitis.

The move was retroactive to Sunday. Stanton is batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East-leading Yankees, who face the New York Mets in the opener of a two-game Subway Series on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

Stanton homered for the American League in last week’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and was named the Most Valuable Player in the AL’s 3-2 victory. However, coming out of the All-Star Game, Stanton was 0 for 10 with seven strikeouts against Houston and Baltimore.

The Yankees recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

