Orioles: Hyde said 1B Trey Mancini (right oblique/abdomen) and C Pedro Severino (upper leg/groin discomfort) remain day to day. Both were out of the lineup for the second consecutive game. … Baltimore claimed RHP Brooks Kriske off waivers from the Yankees and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Orioles transferred RHP Jorge López (ankle sprain) to the 60-day injured list. … Jones was optioned to Norfolk after the game.