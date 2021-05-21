Yankees: CF Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that will sideline him for months and possibly the rest of the season. ... OF Clint Frazier (neck) sat out his fourth straight game. He told the staff he was ready to play, but first he was scheduled to meet with team physicians before the game, manager Aaron Boone said. ... Boone said he thought LHP Zack Britton was slated to play catch Friday and then possibly throw a bullpen Sunday. If that goes well, he would probably begin a delayed rehab assignment after that. Britton felt soreness after throwing last Saturday. He’s on the 60-day injured list after surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow. ... Pitching coach Matt Blake and first base coach Reggie Willits returned to the team. They had been away after testing positive for COVID-19.