Nick Anderson replaced Ryan Sherriff with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth and struck out Luis García and pinch-hitter Yadiel Hernandez to get this fifth save.

The Rays are 3-4 in a stretch of eight straight games against last place teams.

Washington got a sixth-inning RBI grounder from Kurt Suzuki.

Yarbrough’s skid consisted of all starts. The lefty has had success coming out of the bullpen, going 23-5 in 47 career relief appearances, many following an opener.

Manuel Margot chased Aníbal Sánchez (2-5) with a bases-loaded, one-out RBI infield single in the fifth that put the Rays up 3-0.

Tampa Bay added three more runs in the fifth against Ben Braymer, who walked Lowe with the bases loaded and gave up Kevin Kiermaier’s two-run single.

Kiermaier had missed the previous two games due to general body soreness.

Lowe homered and Kevan Smith had an RBI single as the Rays went up 2-0 in the second.

Sánchez allowed six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Washington’s Juan Soto was 1 for 4 with a double. Since returning to the lineup on Sept. 8 following a stint on the injured list, Soto is 6 for 18 and has reached base safely in 16 of 28 plate appearances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Tanner Rainey (right flexor strain) was placed on the 10-day IL. ... INF Brock Holt went on the paternity list.

Rays: RHP Oliver Drake (right biceps tendinitis) was reinstated from the 10-day IL. ... 1B Ji-Man Choi (left hamstring strain) went on the 10-day IL. ... C Mike Zunino (left oblique strain) is taking live at-bats at the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Nationals RHP Austin Voth (0-5) will start the series finale on Wednesday. Tampa Bay has not announced its starter.

